COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Seven dogs at the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center are in need of a miracle.

(Delilah and Briar)

The pups are set to be euthanized if they are not adopted today. Officials say their rescues are full and these dogs are out of options and time.

Among those needing adoption are Delilah and Briar.

Columbus Animal Care and Control Center:

4910 Milgen Rd

Columbus GA 31907

706-225-4962

animalcontrol@columbusga.org