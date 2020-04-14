US Postal Service encourages social distancing between carriers and customers

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the US Postal Service is taking preventative measures and encouraging carriers and customers to practice social distancing. Nathan King with US Postal Service says for a little over a month, they’ve been doing a few things different due to spread of COVID-19.

“We are no longer going to the door to require customers to sign for signature items. Right now, what we’re doing is the carrier is knocking on the door, stepping back and then when the customer comes they ask the person their name and they enter that information into the scanner instead of handing it to the customer for them to touch and sign,” King said.

If you visit your local post office, you’ll notice that there are cough and sneeze barriers up between the postal workers and the customers. Only 10 customers are allowed in the lobby at one time. Signage on the floor indicates a six feet distance between each person.

Right now, many apartment complexes are not accepting packages, so folks are picking them up at their local post office. King says since the outbreak there’s been an increase in deliveries and shipments.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of packages that we are delivering and we’ve also seen an increase in the number of packages people are mailing from home. Many customers are visitng our website USPS.com to take advantage of that and then those items can just be picked up from their doorstep. So, we’ve seen an increase in both delivery and in package mail ins by residential customers,” King said.

Packages that do not require a signature are only delivered at doorsteps on certain days of the week at large complexes. To encourage social distancing, there is also a separate station for folks to come pick up their packages in the post office.

King says gloves are available for carriers to use. There is also hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available for them to use while they are on their route