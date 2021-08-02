USDA celebrates National Farmers Market Week

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s National Farmers Market Week. The U.S Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is using the week to highlight the important role farmers play in food systems across the southeast.

To get nutritious foods to as many households as possible, the USDA-Food Nutrition Service allows SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to use their SNAP benefits and EBT cards at farmers markets.

There are more than 300 SNAP authorized farmers markets and 25 on-farm markets listed for FNS’ southeastern regional states. The Bugg Farm in Pine Mountain is one of them, making fresh eggs, Black Angus beef and a slew of vegetables available to customers.

“Corn, watermelon, tomatoes, okra, squash, zucchini,peas beets broccoli, turnips, collards, swiss chards,cabbage,” said Addis Bugg, son of farmer.

Addis Bugg, the father, retired from the Marines, bought his childhood farm in Harris County and now runs a farmers market from his crops and livestock.