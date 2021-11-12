VA clinic to be named after Colonel Robert “Bob” S. Poydasheff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new Veterans Affairs clinic in Columbus will be named after the late Colonel Robert “Bob” S. Poydasheff.

The former Columbus mayor passed away in September 2020. In addition to a distinguished 24-year military career, Poydasheff had a long history of service in the Columbus community.

In May 2021, Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. and Rep. Drew Ferguson proposed legislation (H.R. 3475) to name the clinic after Poydasheff, and on Nov. 12, 2021, the bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“I’m thrilled that our bipartisan legislation to rename the Columbus VA clinic in honor of former mayor Colonel (Retired) Bob Poydasheff is now law,” said Congressman Ferguson. “Colonel Poydasheff was a staple of the Columbus community and a strong advocate for America’s veterans. This recognition pays well-deserved homage to a hometown hero.”

“Robert ‘Bob’ Poydasheff was a decorated service member, champion of veterans, and steadfast public servant. He was also a husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend. He was beloved by the people of Columbus and the military veteran community of Georgia. He touched the lives of so many and we have missed him dearly since his passing in September of last year,” said Congressman Bishop.

Construction on the clinic is expected to be complete in March 2022.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide a wide range of medical services to veterans in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley area in conjunction with existing facilities located at Fort Benning and in Midtown Columbus near the Piedmont Regional Hospital campus.