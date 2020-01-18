VA starts a new initiative to connect with veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley

The Department of Veterans Affairs has started a new initiative establishing community engagement boards to help veterans.

The Chattahoochee Valley is one of 26 locations throughout the country that has a veterans engagement board. The initiative is aimed at being a sounding board for veterans to connect with the VA so they can get assistance quicker than usual.

Colonel Biff Hadden is the co-chair of the Chattahoochee Valley veterans engagement board. He says this new initiative is long overdue.

“During the 31 years I served when I got out we didn’t have this. So, we would eventually find you needed to go find a veterans services officer. Now we’re actually bringing the veterans service officers and the VA officials together at one location. It’s becoming a one stop shop all designed to help the veterans,” Col. Hadden

The board will be able to help answer veterans’ questions and concerns and help direct them to the right people. Col. Hadden says right now they are still working to get the board formally established and meeting on a regular basis.