VA to host virtual veterans town hall for veterans in our area

Veterans, their family members and members of the community with questions about the VA’s response to COVID-19, plans for a new VA clinic in Columbus or other questions will get the opportunity online in a virtual town hall.

The Central Alabama VA which treats veterans in 43 counties including west central Georgia and east Alabama will host the virtual town hall via Facebook Live on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m (CDT).

CAVHCS Interim Director Amir Farooqi and other staff are slated to provide updated information.