Vaccination efforts continue on post at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Vaccination effort continues across the country, and folks at Fort Benning are getting one step closer to normalcy.

Martin Army Community Hospital is administering vaccines to high-risk beneficiaries 16-years-old and up.

Wednesday marks three weeks to the day since they began their mass vaccination effort in the parking lot of their former hospital.

They are providing both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and currently have the capacity to give out 1000 shots per day.

Officials say efforts are going well.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we have the old hospital and the parking lot here to be able to execute our own drive through here on Fort Benning for our beneficiaries. So far so great, we’ve had nothing but positive comments and of course looking forward to having even more of our beneficiary population take advantage of this opportunity,” said Col. Melissa Hoffman, Martin Army Community Hospital Commander

The vaccines are administered by appointment only, and folks are able to stay in their cars while receiving their shot.

Martin Army staff are hoping to eventually expand their efforts to 2000 shots per day.

“It’s the most important medical mission of my generation probably. You know, I just can’t wait to get as many people that want the vaccine, get them that vaccine, get back to normal, go back to enjoying life and you know getting my kids back in school because it has been very difficult for my wife to do virtual learning for all five of them at home this past year,” said Benjamin Stone, Officer in Charge, Martin Army Community Hospital Vaccine Drive Thru.