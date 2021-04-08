Vaccinations given to members of homeless community at SafeHouse Ministries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The pathway to getting a COVID vaccination has opened up to a lot of populations recently.

Members of the homeless community in Columbus had a chance to get the shot Thursday at

SafeHouse Ministries off Hamilton Road.

The Department of Public Health was on site to administer the shots.

Today’s vaccination effort was a joint partnership between DPH, Home for Good, United Way and

Safehouse Ministries.

Chaplain Neil Richardson says its important for members of the homeless community to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“When folks that are homeless, living on life’s margins, get access to this COVID shot, then that protects both the least of these and all they come in contact with. It’s a transient population. They move around and talk with a lot of folks,” said Richardson

Richardson said they vaccinated between 90 and 100 people during the event.