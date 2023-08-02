GEORGIA (WRBL) — As we prepare for school to start back, vaccine clinics are being held in Columbus and Hamilton on Saturday morning.

The clinics will be at Columbus Health Department on 5601 Veterans Parkway and Harris County Health Department on 210 Forest Hill Drive. They both start at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

The offered immunizations are for both children and teens. The GDPH says most insurances are accepted and a shot record should be brought if possible.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) is reminding the public these two forms are required for school enrollment across the state:

Georgia Certificate of Immunizations Form 3231

Eye, Ear, Dental & Nutrition Screening Form 3300 (for children new to Georgia schools)

Anyone with questions can call (833) 337-1749.