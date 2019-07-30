Valley, Alabama business owner faces multiple charges including Identity Theft

The Valley Police Department has reported that a warrant served yesterday has led to the owner of Family Tax Service being taken into custody on several charges involving Identity Theft and Theft of Property.

“Assisted by Special Agents of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Division,” a search warrant was served at Family Tax Service, which “resulted in the seizure of several file cabinets and business records,” say police.

The owner of the business, Christina Prather Williams, 38, of Valley, Ala. was “arrested on more charges stemming from falsified tax documents and returns” first reported in June.

Williams now faces charges of “seven counts of Identity Theft, four counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree, and two counts of Theft of Property 2nd Degree. Williams had previously been charged with two counts of Theft of Property 1st Degree,” according to Valley Police.

Police say that the case is still active and further charges are pending.