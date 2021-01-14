Valley Health opens new medical and dental clinic in Talbot County

The clinic is urging the community to utilize their services now that they’re readily available.

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Valley Health has officially opened the Talbot County medical and dental clinic.

The clinic will not only provide regular check-ups, but also have free COVID-19 testing, x-rays, an in house pharmacy and will even be able to preform small procedures.

The opening of this clinic means that Talbot County residents will no longer have to drive out of the county to seek care.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kimberly Brown Gullat emphasizes how important this is to breaking down the barrier to care in the Talbot community.

“It’s better for someone that can walk right here to the clinic to get that care,” said Dr. Gullat. “And not have to find someone to take them or find a way to get to Columbus or to other surrounding areas.”

One of the biggest benefits the clinic will provide is general dental care. District Director, Kenneth Cutts, says this is a huge need that is often overlooked.

“A lot of people may not focus on dental as a vital part of a person’s wellness, but it is,” said District Director Cutts. “So to have that, to have the healthcare facility, to have COVID-19 testing, to have a pharmacy, to have a one stop shop is going to make a tremendous difference in this community.”

Director Cutts added this needs to be just the beginning of helping our rural communities especially while tackling the ongoing pandemic.

The clinic has been operating on limited hours on Monday, but as of Jan. 14 it is officially open to the public.