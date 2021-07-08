Valley Healthcare System receives $2.8 million grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Valley Healthcare System has received a multi-million dollar grant that will be used to increase capacity, enhance infrastructure, and aid in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2.8 million grant is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials identified areas in which they believe the grant funds will make the most impact.

“It also supplies the, needed resources to strengthen our infrastructure, and equip us with the ability to create growth, throughout our organization,” said Sarah Lang, CEO of Valley Healthcare System.

Funds will be used to increase salaries for existing employees. The hope is to also draw in new employees with more competitive salaries. Officials are looking to hire additional staff in the mental health department.

“We read daily about many corporations going through a recovery process after enduring the effects on their business due to COVID. VHcS is looking at this recovery from both the staff perspective and our community,” said Lang.

Another area earmarked for funding is infrastructure. Officials are looking to improve facilities within the Valley Healthcare System. One area in particular that officials are looking to address is the air conditioning systems at facilities in Columbus and Fortson, which will be either enhanced or replaced.

Additionally, funds will be used to purchase and maintain vehicles used by the healthcare system.

The healthcare system is planning a strategic planning retreat for its Board of Directors and administrative staff. At the retreat they look to re-access the healthcare systems responses to the needs of the communities based on individual and family changed needs.