Valley Healthcare Systems celebrates National Health Center week

A local community health center is celebrating national health center week. Valley Healthcare Systems hosted an event to show their appreciation for their stakeholders and community partners.

This health care center has been serving people here in the Chattahoochee Valley for 25 years. Over the last 25 years, the health care center has provided services to over 11,000 patients.

CEO of Valley Healthcare Systems, Sarah Lang, says unlike other medical centers they provide affordable care for patients all under one roof.

“We started in the community. We started in neighborhoods and it’s the community that drives the services that we provide,” Lang said.

Lang says this year’s theme is “rooted in the community.” Valley Healthcare Systems will be spending the rest of the week celebrating their employees and will end the week with Children’s Health Day Saturday morning.