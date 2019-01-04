Valley homeowner charged with murdering man who got stuck in mud at suspect’s home

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley homeowner has been charged with shooting and killing a man who police say got stuck in the mud in front of the suspects home while looking for the shooter’s stepson.

Friday, January 4th around 1:40 AM, Valley police responded to a home along County Road 495 about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found 29-year-old Justin Meadows of Valley lying in the yard dead with a single gunshot wound.

Police say the homeowner, 50-year-old Patrick Templeton told officers that he was awakened by a loud noise in his yard. Templeton told police he went outside and found that Meadows had driven into his yard and had gotten stuck in the mud. Templeton told police he confronted Meadows and they started arguing, and the fight turned into a physical altercation. Templeton told police he was struck in the head and face several times. Templeton told police he went into his home and retrieved a .22 caliber rifle and when he stepped back outside he began shooting at Meadows who was still next to his vehicle. Meadows was killed on the scene.

Templeton’s wife told officers before the shooting Meadows came to the house looking for her son and she told Meadows her son was not there. The wife says while Meadows was attempting to leave the home his vehicle became stuck in the mud.

Templeton was brought to the Valley Police Department where he was interviewed by investigators. Police say Templeton gave a written admission to what had happened and was charged with Murder, processed, and then taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.