Valley Hospitality temporarily closes five Columbus hotels, including downtown Marriott

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One of Columbus’ largest hotel chains has closed the majority of its properties including the downtown Marriott.

Valley Hospitality, which has more than 500 employees, has laid off over half the staff as travel has all but come to a halt while the national deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Columbus Marriott, SpringHill Suites Columbus, Courtyard Columbus, Hampton Inn North Columbus, and the DoubleTree Columbus hotels, as well as the two Houlihan’s will be closed effective immediately to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and the potential effects the virus may have on Team Members and guests.

The following locations will remain open:

Hampton Inn – Fort Benning

Fairfield Inn & Suites – I-185 & Manchester Expressway

TownePlace Suites – I-185 & Manchester Expressway

Hampton Inn LaGrange – I-85 & US Highway 27 LaGrange

It is the first time in the company’s history they have had layoffs, according to Pezold companies Chief Operations Officer Tracy Sayers.

“We are grateful to our loyal guests that continue to support our locally owned hotels, and be assured, the award-winning hotels will reopen quickly,” the release stated. “Valley Hospitality will work with every guest with advanced reservations at the affected hotels to relocate them to another one of our hotels. We are committed to continuing to provide outstanding service at our open locations,” the company said in a statement.