Valley man allegedly kills stepson’s best friend for getting stuck in muddy yard

Valley, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators believe a 29-year-old Valley man was shot and killed after the victim’s best friend’s stepfather became enraged when he got stuck in the mud and tore up the suspect’s yard while trying to get out.

Valley police say around 1:45 Friday morning, January 4th, they were called to 50-year-old Patrick Templeton’s home along country Road 495. When police arrived they found 29-year-old Justin Meadows dead from a single gunshot wound. Meadows was laying in Templeton’s front yard next to his vehicle that had gotten stuck in the mud.

Meadow’s best friend Justin Hill spoke with News 3 just hours after his best friend was gunned down. Hill is also the stepson of the alleged shooter.

“Just for being stuck in the mud, my best friend lost his life by this man,” said Hill.

Hill says he’s devastated over the shooting death childhood friend. Hill says early Friday morning, Meadows was dropping some electronics off at his Hill’s County Road 495 home where Hill stays with his mother and stepfather, 50-year-old Patrick Templeton.

“He came out here late last night to see if I was home and give me some of my stuff back and my stepdad is crazy and lowdown. He is lowdown and crazy, and he killed my best friend because he got stuck in the mud,” cried Hill.

Templeton’s wife told police Meadows was leaving when he found out Hill wasn’t home but got stuck in the mud and was trying to get his car out. Police say the noise woke Templeton up who confronted Meadows outside and the two got into a fistfight.

“Templeton went back into the residence got a .22 rifle and came back out into the yard and began shooting at Meadows, and Mr. Meadows was hit once and pronounced dead on the scene,” said Major Mike Reynolds with the Valley Police Department.

Police say Templeton may have been angry about Meadows tearing up his yard. Templeton told police Meadows had hit him a few times in the face. Police say Meadows was not armed.

Meanwhile, Hill says the deadly violence is senseless, and now his best friend’s children will grow up without their father.

“We all have a pat, but Justin was good. He was a good guy. Justin has always been there for me. You just needed to ask him for something he would be there. Patrick Shannon Templeton deserves to fry for it. He deserves to fry,” said Hill.

Police say Templeton has a history of making violent threats. We are told Templeton remains behind bars at the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.