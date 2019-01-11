Valley man arrested on sex charges

A Valley man is facing serious charges after being accused of forcibly, sexually touching a woman.

Valley police say 35-year-old Julian Brent Wood is charged with Sexual Abuse First, a Class C Felony, and Unlawful Imprisonment, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Police say a 31-year-old female victim said she went to an apartment complex on January 8 to apply for an apartment. She says Wood, the person taking her application, began grabbing and fondling her. She told police she repeatedly told Wood to stop. Police say Wood pinned her up against the wall and continued groping her. Investigators say the suspect was able to get away.

Valley police say that during their interview with Wood, he admitted touching the victim.

Wood is in the Chambers County Detention Facility awaiting a bond hearing.