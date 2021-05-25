Valley man dies after car crashes into semi trailer

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man is dead after his car crashed into the back of a semi truck trail, according to Valley Police.

Valley Police and East Alabama Fire and EMS responded to the scene of an accident at the intersection of 64th Blvd. and 65th St. at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. There they found a 2002 Honda Accord under the trailer of a 2013 International Semi.

First responders identified the Honda’s driver as Jamario Shontez Wilkerson, 29, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

According to the release, “Preliminary investigation showed that the semi was turning north onto 64th Boulevard from 65th Street. Wilkerson, who was traveling north on 64th Boulevard in the inside lane, struck the trailer of the semi as it was making its turn.”

The driver of the semi was not identified in the release, nor was any reference made to that driver’s condition.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting with further investigation.