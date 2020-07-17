Valley man dies in two truck crash on Lee Road 158

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man has died following a traffic accident just north of Smith Station.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Richard N. Foster, age 41, died Thursday afternoon when the 2008 Ford F-150 he was driving collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was airlifted by helicopter to Columbus Piedmont Hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:11 p.m. on Lee Road 158 near Lee Road 379, around six miles north of Smiths Station.

ALEA officials say Foster was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA.