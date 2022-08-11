VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Fairfax Elementary School in Valley was placed on lock down Thursday morning following reports there was a person near the school with a gun.

According to a news release from the Valley Police Department, a call came in at 9:14 a.m., about suspicious man on school grounds. Reports also said the man was possibly carrying a shotgun. At this time the school was placed on lock down, with officers immediately responding to the school.

Officials said when officers arrived, they began searching for the man and found an individual who matched the description received in the report. He was located about four blocks from the school. Police searched the man and found that he was not carrying a weapon. Officers also continued searching school grounds and surrounding areas looking for a possible weapon, but did not find one.

Police said no injuries were reported in this incident.

The scene was cleared by police and turned back over to school officials at 10:00 am.