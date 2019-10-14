Valley Police identify suspect in October Waffle House robbery

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Valley Police Department have identified a suspect in an Oct. 9 Waffle House robbery. Police are looking for Jerome Avery, 52. A warrant has been issued for Avery’s arrest bearing a charge of Robbery 1st Degree.

Police say Avery was last known to live in the Lanett area.

Previously, witnesses told police that the suspect had entered the Waffle House and demanded money from the register, and indicating he had a weapon.

When the cashier opened the register, the suspect grabbed an undetermined amount of money before leaving.

“The suspect then left on foot and was last seen walking towards the rear of the building. There was no weapon seen and there were no reported injuries,” said Valley Police Major Mike Reynolds.

Now, police are asking the public for help finding Avery. They ask that if anyone has information on Avery’s location to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.

Police say there is a possible reward of up to $500 for information on Avery’s whereabouts.