Valley Police report early morning armed robbery at a Circle K

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos from Circle K security cameras during the incident

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) - At about 4:30 a.m., police officers in Valley, Ala. responded to a report of an armed robbery of the Circle K on 20th Avenue.

According to the report, "a black male (between 5'8 and 6'0 tall, slender build, wearing a black trench coat, a Nike/Alabama hat, and a face covering)" walked into the store carrying "some type of shotgun."

The suspect aimed his weapon at the store clerk and ordered her to open the register. "As the clerk was doing this, the suspect jumped the counter and took an undisclosed amount of currency from the register," according to police, "then left the store and was last seen running on foot towards the back of the store."

No injuries were reported from this incident. Valley PD has requested a tracking dog from the Chambers County Sheriff and report that the "suspect was tracked to the area of a parking lot of a business behind Circle K."

Police are asking the community to contact the VPD at 334-756-5200 or Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200 with any information that may help.