Valley police say masked suspect in trench coat robs store using shotgun

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) - Valley police are investigating an early morning robbery at a Circle K convenience store. Monday morning around 4:30 AM, officers of the Valley Police Department were dispatched to the Circle K located at 2905 20th Avenue about an armed robbery.

Major Mike Reynolds tells News 3, the store clerk told responding officers a black male (between 5'8 and 6'0 tall, slender build, wearing a black trench coat, a Nike/Alabama hat, and a face covering) entered the store with some type of shotgun.

"He pointed the shotgun at her and told her to open the register. As the clerk was doing this, the suspect jumped the counter and took an undisclosed amount of currency from the register. The suspect then left the store and was last seen running on foot towards the back of the store. The clerk was unharmed," said Reynolds.

Officers requested a tracking dog from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office. When they arrived, the suspect was tracked to the area of a parking lot of business behind Circle K.

If anyone has any information concerning this crime, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.