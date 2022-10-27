COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Although it’s almost time for Valley Rescue Mission’s annual toy drive, its president and CEO, Vann Ellison, said food and other essential items are currently a higher priority for the organization, largely due to inflation making it harder for people to get groceries.

“In a tough economy, a lot of things like toys become secondary,” he said.

People can donate food directly at any time of day to the Valley Rescue Mission’s location at 2903 Second Avenue in Columbus. They can also donate money in person, online or through the mail for Valley Rescue Mission to buy food with.

“When people give cash donations, a lot of times, we can get better deals by being able to buy in bulk and things like that,” Ellison said.

As for the toy drive, registration to receive toys will last from Monday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guardians must present birth certificates for their children and proof of guardianship. They can sign up online at https://www.valleyrescuemission.org or in person at 2903 Second Avenue. Toys will be collected for children ages 12 and under.

Donors can give new, unwrapped toys directly to Valley Rescue Mission at 2903 Second Avenue or earmark donations of money for toys online or in-person. Ideally, they should do this by the end of November.

“The first couple of weeks of December is when we really focus on getting a lot of that stuff distributed,” Ellison said.

Guardians will be able to pick up toys in-person. There will be signs near the thrift store across the street to direct them to the location.

“We appreciate [that] the community wants to get involved,” Ellison said. “And it’s really a great way to help families not just that are receiving the toys, but I know how much my kids were impacted by learning how to through opportunities like this, as well.”

Valley Rescue Mission is a Christian charitable organization. Its mission statement says it aims to guide those it serves to become “productive citizens in their home, church and community by building their lives on the foundation of Jesus Christ.” It continues to say that Valley Rescue Mission aims to provide for people’s physical needs, promote their personal development and present them with the opportunity to change their lives through developing a personal relationship with Christ as their lord and savior.