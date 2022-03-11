COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As temperatures are expected to drop into freezing range, Valley Rescue Mission will make its cold-weather shelter and warming station available to the homeless men of the near-by community.

The station will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 12, and it will close at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 13. Patrons staying the night will have access to food, along with comfortable bedding in a secure environment, according to Valley Rescue Mission.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Greg Wilson, Marketing & Development Specialist, at 706-332-8267 (ext: 207).