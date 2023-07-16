COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of Opelika has partnered with the local non-profit, Valley Rescue Mission (VRM), to combat homelessness and addiction in the community.

Homelessness and addiction are widespread issues in the Chattahoochee Valley and across the nation. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council partnered with VRM – a partnership five months in the making. The goal: offer support services for those in need in Opelika.

“Those council folks are concerned about homeless people in Opelika,” said VRM CEO, Mike Gaymon. “They’re concerned about folks who have addictions. We want to help you. And I think that shows the compassionate part of what elected officials can really do to help their citizens who truly are needy.”

Through the partnership, Opelika police officers are transporting clients across the Chattahoochee River to VRM in Columbus. Clients are met by staff members for the intake process. This includes a drug screening test to help determine which program is best fit for that person.

Within 72 hours of the new partnership, VRM received their first client from Opelika.

Gaymon spoke with the Opelika police officer who transported the first client and says the officer’s response to the partnership emphasizes the importance of the mission.

“And he said, ‘we are so thankful that now there’s another option that we can help our citizens help themselves,'” said Gaymon. “And that’s a law enforcement guy. Yeah, He don’t want to keep people locked up. He doesn’t want to do that. But sometimes they don’t have many choices. So this gives them some more choices.”

What started as a program helping only homeless men, now includes transitional living programs, addiction recovery efforts and a safe haven for women and children.

“Now they have a focus,” said Gaymon. “They have a purpose. They start to believe, ‘you know what? I can beat this addiction. I can beat this homelessness,’ because we give them something to look forward to.”

Gaymon says VRM has a 94 percent success rate, with some of the program graduates deciding to work at the organization and help others through the life-changing process.

Clients come for surrounding areas of Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, the Carolinas and now Opelika, Alabama. For more information about Valley Rescue Mission, visit their website here.