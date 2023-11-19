COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and local organizations are still seeking donations and volunteers. The goal is to make sure everyone in the community has a hot meal to share the holiday.

If these people don’t receive a balanced Thanksgiving and Christmas meal, they would have very little, maybe a sandwich or a piece of toast. Doug McLeod, Valley Rescue Mission Volunteer

Local organizations are seeking last minute donations of turkey, sides and one of the most precious commodities – time. Nonprofit, Valley Rescue Mission, is looking for volunteers to help deliver hot lunches to homebound individuals across The Fountain City on Thanksgiving Day.

Columbus resident, Doug McLeod, has volunteered at Valley Rescue Mission for the past 31 years. He has delivered holiday meals to hundreds, but recounts the time he was able to pay it forward to a dear friend.

She was extremely appreciative of it. I though, this could be my fate if I wasn’t in good health. I would appreciate someone bringing me a meal because we certainly should not take it for granted. Doug McLeod, Valley Rescue Mission Volunteer

Volunteers are set to meet at Valley Rescue Mission Women’s and Children’s Center at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

We have the city divided up into zip codes and volunteers are not required to deliver a set amount of meals. They can deliver as many as they’d like. It has worked out marvelously in the past years, and I hope it will work out the same this year. Doug McLeod, Valley Rescue Mission Volunteer

For those who can travel and are in need of a meal, VRM expects to serve hundreds of meals at their location at 2903 2nd Ave in Columbus. Volunteers can sign up to delivery meals here, call 706-507-4332 or show up on Thursday to VRM Women’s and Children’s Center at 10 a.m. They are located at 1200 11th Ave. in Columbus.