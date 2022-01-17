Valley Rescue Mission to open men’s shelter for cold weather emergency on Jan. 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Valley Rescue Mission will be opening its men’s cold-weather shelter for homeless men on Jan. 17, 2022. The shelter will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. during the cold weather emergency.

Valley Rescue Mission Women & Children’s Center has remained open providing shelter to homeless women and children, but the men’s shelter was closed due to COVID-19.

With temperatures expected to be near this week, the Valley Rescue decided to reopen the center early for specifically an emergency cold weather shelter. Clients who stay during the night will receive food and comfortable bedding in a safe and secure environment.