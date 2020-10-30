Vandal destroys part of newly installed art display on Columbus Riverwalk

A vandal destroyed one of the “Black Lives Matter” art pieces that Columbus State University students put on display at the Riverwalk earlier this month.

The exhibit is called “We Cannot Walk Alone” and is located near the Hotel Indigo. It was one of 14 art pieces that depicted various events, such as the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis and the Black Lives Matter marches.

“I also hope that whoever did this or whoever had a part in helping defacing this understands that this is one of many platforms and opportunities to amplify the voices that are standing here and that are all over this community,” Tony Pettis, one of the artists, said.

The specific art piece torn down was a digital photography project by Sammie Saxon, titled BLM.

“So I hope you understand and got everything that you wanted out of this one moment because it doesn’t stop here,” Pettis said.

It is unknown yet if the art will be replaced or repaired.