Vandal destroys part of newly installed art display on Columbus Riverwalk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A vandal destroyed one of the  “Black Lives Matter” art pieces that Columbus State University students put on display at the Riverwalk earlier this month.

The exhibit is called “We Cannot Walk Alone” and is located near the Hotel Indigo. It was one of 14 art pieces that depicted various events, such as the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis and the Black Lives Matter marches. 

“I also hope that whoever did this or whoever had a part in helping defacing this understands that this is one of many platforms and opportunities to amplify the voices that are standing here and that are all over this community,” Tony Pettis, one of the artists, said.

The specific art piece torn down was a digital photography project by Sammie Saxon, titled BLM. 

“So I hope you understand and got everything that you wanted out of this one moment because it doesn’t stop here,” Pettis said.

It is unknown yet if the art will be replaced or repaired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 51°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 51°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 57°

Sunday

74° / 41°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 74° 41°

Monday

62° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 62° 39°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 45°

Wednesday

71° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 71° 50°

Thursday

75° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

7 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories