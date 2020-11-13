Vandalism sparks former Kinnett Dairy executive to ask city to consider moving Kadie the Cow to downtown location

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Earlier this week, vandals defaced an iconic piece of Columbus history.

The swastika and obscene symbol painted Kadie the Cow have been removed, but the damage to the landmark that sits in vacant parking lot along Manchester Expressway has sparked another discussion.

Bob Kinnett’s grandfather founded the dairy and his father brought Kadie to Columbus in 1967.

He says the vandalism should prompt the city – which now owns the cow — to consider moving the cow to a less isolated place.

“The vandalism was just acting out by people expressing some frustration,” said Kinnett, who worked as marketing director for the Kinnett Dairy before its closure. “But they gave us a wakeup call. To recognize there here is something, it may be a small thing, but here is something that we could do, an action we could take to move Kadie to a better pasture.”

Right now, Kadie is utterly lonely. Not only is the dairy gone, but the electronics store that replaced it is shuttered, as well.

And she’s vulnerable. And with no traffic or kids to admire her, Kinnett is afraid she will fade into history.

“If we leave Kadie here, that’s exactly what’s going to happen,” Kinnett said. “Whether it’s the weather, or time, or vandals, she’s not going to be here forever unless we do something to take care of her and put her in a place where she will be safe and maintained.”

And Kinnett says that space is downtown along the river, near Columbus State University’s Woodruff Park, where there is a splash pad and playground. The area is also home to Whitewater Express, which operates a rafting and zip line business. Thousands of visitors to Columbus move through that area every month.

“There is a big piece of grass there that looks more like a pasture than this parking lot or most places in town. And with the kids being nearby, it’s a natural fit.”

The downtown location makes perfect sense to Kristen Ramsey, a Columbus mother who had her children on the playground Thursday morning.

“We love Kadie the cow,” Ramsey said.

As a child, she visited the cow, and would love to do that with her children. But the current location is not conducive to that.

“We don’t go up to the space where she is located now. If she were down here, we would not have to go to her. She would be down here for us to enjoy.”

Kinnett says moving Kadie in the pandemic would be a nice distraction.

“We have been through a tough time. And moving Kadie downtown would be an exciting thing. We all need something to look forward to in 2021. This may be a small thing, but it is something we can do.”

The city owns and maintains Kadie. City workers quickly painted over the damage done by vandals. City Manager Isaiah Hugley says there would need to be a community discussion about the possible moving of Kadie.

“I will have my staff talk to people to see if there is an appetite to consider such a move,” Hugley said Thursday afternoon.