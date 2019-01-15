Vehicle slams into Columbus Denny’s, witnesses say one person ran from crash

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Employees at the Denny’s on Macon Road had an unexpected drive-thru guest on Monday night. A white Honda smashed into the kitchen area of the restaurant and did significant damage.

Witnesses tell News 3 there were two women inside, along with a baby. We are told another person in the vehicle got out and ran away from the crash scene. We are unsure if there are any significant injuries at this point.

Georgia Power has arrived and turned off the electricity to pull the car out safely.

