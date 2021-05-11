Vehicle struck by train in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a collision between a train and a vehicle in Auburn.

According to officials, the collision happened at Dean Road and Opelika Road Tuesday evening.

Police say the driver was stopped in traffic and thought the rear of the vehicle had cleared the train tracks when it was struck by the train.

According to officials the driver, who is from Opelika, does not appear to have life threatening injuries.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area of the collision until the scene has been cleared.

