Verizon outages reported across Georgia, including Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Thousands of Verizon customers are reporting outage across the state of Georgia. The disruptions in service began Monday afternoon.

Smaller outages are being reported in Alabama and Florida.

DownDetector is showing outages for Columbus, Macon, Warner Robins, Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, Valdosta, Albany, and Brunswick, with outages beginning sometime after 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2022.

Outages include phones not working or not having signals.

The outage created a rush on the Verizon store Monday afternoon in north Columbus off Veterans Parkway. Employees of the store were telling customers that Verizon was working to fix the problem.

People with I-phones can do limited texting on WiFi.

The is no information about when the outage will be repaired.