Veterans and other Columbus residents voice their concerns over the new VA Clinic location

The new VA clinic is set to be built on the corner of Mobley Road and River Road in North Columbus. Several folks that attended the city council meeting this week say they would prefer a central location and they would like the city to halt this operation.

Many voiced their concerns saying having a VA clinic in this location will not only back up traffic, but not be an ideal location for veterans. Several veterans were also upset that no one asked for their input regarding where they would like to see a new clinic be built.

Not all veterans that attended were upset about the new location. Some say they are just happy the VA is expanding their services and constructed an almost 70,000 square foot facility for the healthcare of veterans.

“We have veterans that are sitting in homes that can’t get to 13th street. I don’t care what the council says I’m telling you we have veterans that can’t get to downtown, so now we’re telling that veteran that instead of going downtown he’s gonna have he or she is gonna have to get to river road,” Marvin Broadwater said.

“We got veterans that come from: Eufala, Alabama, from Lee County Alabama from Stewart County Georgia Harris County Georgia Marion County Georgia Chattahoochee Valley County so what about them. Nobody’s talking about the travel that they have to do they only talk about they only talk about the travel veterans here in Columbus have to do. So, all veterans are equal and the clinic is not just for Columbus,”Leroy Davis said.

Mayor Skip Henderson says there is not much the city can step in to do. The mayor says the property was already properly zoned and as long as they meet all of the requirements they can not withhold a permit.