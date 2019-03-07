Vicki Braswell 69: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Vicki Braswell, who loved being a grandmother, spent her final day surrounded by family until their world was literally turned upside down Sunday by the deadly Beauregard tornado.

She was one of 23 people killed in the tornado.

Two of her grandchildren spent the night with her on Saturday, her daughter-in-law Shannon Rush told AL.com.

They “were picked up just one hour before the deadly storm hit,” she said. “I am thankful that we were able to spend time with her just hours before this storm hit. We laughed and joked about hanging out on our future porch drinking coffee.”

Braswell was killed when her house was turned upside down as it broke away from the foundation.

According to a report on AL.com, Braswell and two other family members were pinned in the debris, Shannon Rush said. Braswell’s daughter and granddaughter were rescued and taken to the hospital. Another granddaughter and one of her friends were uninjured, as was Braswell’s son-in-law.

Shannon Rush has started a GoFundMe page that by Thursday morning had exceeded its $10,000 goal.

“My heart is broken for my husband and sister-in-law as they plan the funeral of their mom,” Rush wrote.

A celebration of Braswell’s life will be held at noon Saturday in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City. Pastor Chase T. Welch will officiate.

She is survived by her son, Ray Rush and wife Shannon, daughter, Remy Whatley and husband Steve; brother, David Leddon, sisters, Debra Way and Beverly Parks, grandchildren, Payton Whatley, McKenzie Whatley, Willow Rush, Liam Rush, Dalton Elliott and Kali Elliott; nephews Jason Way, Jonathan Way and niece, Skyla Way.

