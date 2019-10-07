UPDATE: Victim killed Sunday in Phenix City killed in drive by shooting

UPDATE: Phenix City Police say on Sunday at 4:27 p.m. they were called out to the 1000 block of 5th Street South to investigate a shooting.

Officials say when they got to the address, they discovered Tremaine Markell Hutchinson, 27, dead. Investigators say Hutchinson had been shot several times.

Witnesses told investigators that two men drove up in a grey or blue SUV, called out to the Hutchinson and when he approached the vehicle, the passenger shot Hutchinson several times and then the suspects drove off.

According to police, the driver is described as a dark skinned heavyset male with dreadlocks. The passenger, who shot Hutchinson, is described as a dark skinned slim male with dreadlocks.

If you have any information please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or Lt. S. Zdanowicz at 334-448-2835.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)–Phenix City police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., 27-year-old Tremaine Hutchinson died at 6:46 pm due to multiple gunshots to the body.

The shooting happened around on 5th Street South.

Witnesses say they heard multiple shots in the area.

He will be sent for autopsy Monday.