Victim of Atlanta traffic death was Columbus native, police say

The Snellville Police Department reported that a traffic accident today in Atlanta has claimed the life of Columbus native William Turnage, 76-years-old.

The accident was “at the intersection of West Main STreet (GA 10/Hwy 78) just west of the interesection of Knollwood Drive.” Police say the vehicle involved was a flatbed tractor trailer.

“The initial investigation has indicated that the vehicle’s load shifted, and the load went through the cab of the tractor trailer.” Turnage was the only occupant inside the commercial vehicle.

“Mr. Turnage died from injuries sustained in the accident,” police say.

At this time, the investigation is still on-going.