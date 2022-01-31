Victim’s name released in pedestrian death on Fort Benning Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle on Fort Benning Road over the weekend.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim’s name is Cynthia Griswould, age 60.

Bryan said Griswould was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital at 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2022.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department said Griswould was hit by a truck Sunday night. According to police, the report of a pedestrian being hit on Fort Benning Road came in at 8:37 p.m., on Jan. 30, 2022. At the time of the incident, police released that the victim was a woman but other details were not released.

According to Bryan, the incident has been ruled an accidental death.

Bryan said Griswould’s body will the sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.

