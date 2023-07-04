UPDATE 7/4/23 4:40 p.m.: Although skies in the Columbus area are currently looking a bit clearer, flooding has yet to clear out of Lakebottom Park.

Areas around the softball field seem to be particularly impacted by prior rain showers.

Flooding can also be seen on the track.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The evening of July 4 is off to a stormy start as rain washes out Lakebottom Park.

In photos taken by our WRBL News 3 photographer, rain is seen flooding nearby roads along with the park itself.

To stay up to date on weather conditions for the 4th, visit our News 3 Meteorology Team’s weather page.