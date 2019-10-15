Video: Mercy Med founder Grant Scarborough talks in-depth about poverty in Columbus

Columbus physician Grant Scarborough talked at length about Columbus and its poverty problem Tuesday morning on the first day of what is being billed as “The Good, Bad and Ugly Tour.”

Mayor Skip Henderson has challenged about 110 business, civic, political and faith leaders to look at Columbus through — as one speaker termed it — “fresh and fearless eyes.”

Scarborough operates Mercy Med, a health clinic that caters to those in poverty in North Highland along Second Avenue.

“Poverty robs your hope and steals your dignity,” Scarborough said.

And he sees those with ailments, addiction and mental illness every day. And sees the connection to poverty and health problems.

“You put me in a tent down by the river for two weeks and I would be mentally ill,” he said.