Video shows Muscogee County school bus fire at the corner of 13th and 13th

A Muscogee County School District school bus caught on fire this afternoon at the corner of 13th Avenue and 13th Street.

The bus was carrying eight pre-K students from Fox Elementary School at the time. The children and the driver got off the bus safely, Superintendent David Lewis told News 3.

News 3 obtained video of the bus fire from a viewer.

It was bus number 726 and the incident happened about 3:30 p.m., Lewis said.

The driver said the fire started near the dashboard, Lewis said. The driver called 911 and the fire was contained.

The Muscogee County School District released a statement on the incident this afternoon: