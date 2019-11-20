Video shows Muscogee County school bus fire at the corner of 13th and 13th

A Muscogee County School District school bus caught on fire this afternoon at the corner of 13th Avenue and 13th Street.
The bus was carrying eight pre-K students from Fox Elementary School at the time. The children and the driver got off the bus safely, Superintendent David Lewis told News 3.
News 3 obtained video of the bus fire from a viewer.
It was bus number 726 and the incident happened about 3:30 p.m., Lewis said.
The driver said the fire started near the dashboard, Lewis said. The driver called 911 and the fire was contained.
The Muscogee County School District released a statement on the incident this afternoon:
The Muscogee County School District has received notification of an incident that involved a school bus this afternoon. A school bus experienced a mechanical fire at approximately 3:30 p.m. while en route near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 13th Street. There were no student injuries reported.
Upon incident, students were evacuated. Law enforcement and first responders were notified. The fire was contained without further incident.
As always, it is our primary goal to safely and efficiently transport the students of Muscogee County to and from school. The cause of the incident is under investigation.Muscogee County School District Office of Communications