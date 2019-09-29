Vigil held for slain Columbus convenience store clerk

A week after a Columbus convenience store clerk was gunned down while working the overnight shift, a vigil is being held in his memory at Lakebottom Park,

Dontrell Williams, 26, was shot to death early Monday morning while working at the Circle K at the intersection of Floyd and Forrest Roads. The motive was an apparent robbery, police have said.

The man police suspect of shooting Williams multiple times entered the store disguised from head to toe. Police have released video of the masked gunman. The manhunt continues.

The vigil started at 5 Sunday afternoon at the park. There were about 70 people there, most of them wearing red.

Williams’ mother, Tanya Weaver, was at the vigil.