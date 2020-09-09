Virtual Let’s Talk Columbus scheduled for Sept. 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday Mayor Skip Henderson announced the next Let’s Talk Columbus meeting.

The Virtual Let’s Talk Columbus will be held on September 17 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Mayor Henderson, the City Manager, and other department heads will participate in the forum to answer citizens’ questions.

Anyone with questions for the participants should emails them to Becca Covington at
covington.rebecca@columbusga.org by 5:00 pm on Sept. 15.

For the last 10 years, the Mayor’s Office has held quarterly Let’s Talk forums. Typically, they are held at a different location each quarter, but the September 17th forum will be the second one to be held virtually.

Access to the Let’s Talk Columbus forum will be available live on the CCG-TV channel,
YouTube (bitly.com/CCG-TV), and the Mayor’s Facebook page.

