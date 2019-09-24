Volunteers for House of Heroes and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to support a local veteran

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Volunteers in Phenix City teamed up with the local chapter of The House of Heroes and Habitat for Humanity to spend the day at the home of a veteran who served in Iraq during his 10 years in the Army.

George Sileo-Maxwell has received numerous medals, decorations, badges, citations and campaign ribbons for his service.

Volunteers looked to give back by providing a few renovations to his home.

“I am truly grateful and appreciative for this tremendous honor and you know it makes you proud that Americans help Americans,” Sileo-Maxwell said.

To date, the Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes has honored more than 1000 veterans and their spouses.

