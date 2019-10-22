Volunteers needed for smoke alarm installation drive

Delta Sigma Theta’s Emergency Response Team or ERT and the American Red Cross are looking for volunteers to help with the installation of smoke detectors in homes.



According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 1,450 fire deaths occur every year in homes with missing or non-functioning smoke alarms.



Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 at 6501 Veterans Parkway, Suite 3B for training and equipment distribution.



To volunteer, contact Yolanda Arnold at (706) 332-2999 or yyarnold@att.net. You can also sign up by using the following link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e44aea72ea0f94-smoke

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e44aea72ea0f94-smoke