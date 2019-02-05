Volunteers provide SafeHouse Ministries with a special Super Bowl lunch

Volunteers decided that instead of throwing a huge Super Bowl party for themselves they would give back to those in the community who State Senator Randy Robertson says are often overlooked.

“A lot of times people focus on these special days and whether its Super Bowl Sunday, or Easter, Valentine’s Day or Christmas and a lot of times we think about ourselves and we forget about those people,” Sen. Robertson said.

Robertson says he lives in Atlanta during the session and has seen first-hand how Super Bowl planning and arrangements impact the at-risk community, so he decided to invite his family and friends to a day of service.

“Today’s not Super Bowl Sunday. Today’s Sunday, we’re here to serve them and we just decided to come out and serve them lunch. Let us be blessed by them,” Sen. Robertson said.

Robertson says they served about 100 people today at SafeHouse Ministries and was happy to say he made 100 new friends. Robertson says there are five C’s to solve all the problems in the community.

“Number one is a citizen, and then the churches, the charitable organizations, the civic clubs and the corporations,”Sen. Robertson said.

Albert Sampson is a citizen who works to solve problems in the community through cooking. Sampson says he has been cooking at SafeHouse Ministries for two years.

“When you put your heart in something you like doing and it turns out pretty good and you have the people come back and tell you it was pretty good you feel really good,” Sampson said.

Sampson says he enjoys giving back to a place that was there for him when he needed help.

“I’m a recovering drug addict and I wanted to give back. This is where I found myself and got cleaned. The lord led me this way so this is where I been,” Sampson said.

SafeHouse Ministries helps homeless, addicted and incarerated men and women with everyday needs and also leads them on a spiritual journey. Sampson says he prepares all the meals here at SafeHouse Ministries. Breakfast starts at 7a.m., lunch is at 11 a.m. and on Tuesdays, dinner is served at five.