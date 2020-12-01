 

 

 

Vote recount underway in Muscogee County

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The first day of recounting ballots from the November 3rd presidential election has wrapped up in Muscogee County.

The work began this morning in Columbus council chambers at the City Services Center just off Macon Road. Election workers counted more than 13,000 of the nearly 81,000 ballots.

Workers have until midnight Wednesday to complete the recount and send the results to the Secretary of State’s office in Atlanta.

This is the third time Georgia’s nearly 5 million votes have been counted.

President-elect Joe Biden won a narrow victory over President Trump in the Peach State.
A hand recount conducted two weeks after the election reaffirmed Biden’s win.

This current recount was requested by Trump’s team because of the closeness of the race.
Some Republicans led by President Trump have questioned the Georgia process.

“Do I think in some shape form or fashion there was some irregularities? Yes, I do. But I don’t have any reason where I can back it up. There’s a difference in what I hope, what I would like to see and the reality, ” said Alton Russell, Chairman Muscogee County Republican party.

Russell was in the room to watch the election night count, the audit and now the recount. He praised the way officials handled the election in Muscogee County.

Democrats officially observing this process have been advised not to speak to the media.

