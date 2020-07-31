W.C. Bradley announces James Hillenbrand appointed President, effective August 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The W.C. Bradley Company annoucned that James G. Hillenbrand, the Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed President on Aug. 1. He will continue as COO and report to Marc Olivié, the Chief Executive Officer.

Hillenbrand’s promotion will serve as part of a promotion to become President and CEO when Olivié retires on Jan. 2, 2021, according to a press release from the company. The transition was unanimously approved by W.C. Bradley’s Board of Directors.

“Before being appointed Chief Operating Officer, Jim held leadership positions in each of our consumer products businesses. In addition, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the company for seven years. These multiple roles allowed him to develop an outstanding foundation to support future growth and he has improved execution across the company by aligning our consumer product businesses leading to synergies and improved overall results,” said Olivié.

Hillenbrand will be responsible for W.C. Bradley Real Estate, as well as leading the consumer products group, including Badlands, Char-Broil, Lamplight, and Zebco Brands, as well as Information Technology.

When Olivié retires, Hillenbrand will report to John Turner, the Chairman of the Board and take full responsibility for the rest of the corporate functions.

“Jim shares the vision Marc has brought to the company and the Board of Directors is confident in Jim’s ability to continue to drive business growth while keeping true to our values,” said Turner. “At the same time, we will continue to benefit from Marc’s experience as he will remain a member of the Board of Directors of the company.”

Hillenbrand has been part of the W.C. Bradley Co. since 2001, when Zebco Brands was acquired. While at the company, Hillenbrand has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, W.C. Bradley Co.; President and Chief Executive Officer, Char-Broil; President and Chief Operating Officer, Lamplight; and Vice President of Finance, Zebco Brands.

Before joining W.C. Bradley, Hillenbrand was involved in leadership and management at Brunswick Corporation and Deloitte. He is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago.