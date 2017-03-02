W.C. Bradley unveils newest riverfront project to revolutionize Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. – An iconic Columbus real estate company has their eyes on how to revolutionize the riverfront. W.C. Bradley Co. formally announced Wednesday that they will soon break ground on a $52 million complex right on the river. It will be called “The Rapids.”

The complex will include a 226-unit apartment complex, restaurants, and parking garage. It will be located next to the Eagle and Phenix Mills apartments and condos. It’s all part of W.C. Bradley’s riverfront vision, or the River District. President COO Matt Swift has worked at W.C. Bradley for 30 years. He says this project is part of the 132-year-old company’s biggest undertaking in the Fountain City.

“This particular project of apartments down on the river appeals to a lot of people,” Swift said. “There are a lot of baby boomers who have downsized and moved down here. There are millennials that just like this type of environment. They want to live down here. There are single people and couples.”

Swift tells News 3 there’s a trend that shows many people wanting to move back to their urban core. But he says they also want easy, walkable access to work, restaurants and other downtown amenities. Swift says the project appeals to a lot of people, not just military types, Columbus State students and other Columbus natives. He says inspiration for the revitalization came from recent city trips to Chattanooga, Greenville, Savannah, and Charleston. Swift expects groundbreaking on the new complex to begin in the next month or two. He says the capital is all set for the project. W.C. Bradley is getting building permits and city licenses to finalize the current phase. The Rapids is expected to open by early 2019.

W.C. Bradley is also in the planning stages of revitalizing property across the 13th St. bridge in Phenix City.