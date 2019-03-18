Waffle House customer recovering from gunshot wound following Phenix City robbery

An early morning robbery at a Phenix City Waffle House left a customer shot.

It happened at the Waffle House on Summerville Road in Phenix City. Investigators say it happened sometime before six o’clock this morning.

Police say a customer was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital.

Investigators tell News 3 witnesses reported two armed men robbed the restaurant. Investigators declined to offer detailed descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department, (334) 298-0611.