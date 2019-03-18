Waffle House customer recovering from gunshot wound following Phenix City robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
waffle house pc_1552917873270.PNG.jpg

An early morning robbery at a Phenix City Waffle House left a customer shot.

It happened at the Waffle House on Summerville Road in Phenix City. Investigators say it happened sometime before six o’clock this morning. 

Police say a  customer was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital.  

Investigators tell News 3 witnesses reported two armed men robbed the restaurant. Investigators declined to offer detailed descriptions of the suspects at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department, (334) 298-0611. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Don't Miss